Sports News

Thomas Partey racing against time to be fit for Atletico Madrid’s clash with Leipzig

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid midfield maestro, Thomas Partey is racing ahead of time in hopes of making full recovery before the team’s encounter against RB Leipzig in the Uefa Champions League.

At the tail end of the 2019/2020 Spanish La Liga season, the Ghana international picked up an injury during a match against Real Sociedad.



Though the medical team of Atletico Madrid has revealed that there is a bigger chance of the player missing the upcoming Champions League game against Leipzig, he is doing all he can on the sidelines to recover in time.



According to reports, he is on the brink of totally shaking off the muscle problem and could start training in a weeks’ time.

With the Atletico-Leipzig encounter scheduled to be played in Lisbon on August 13, there is a good chance he will be available to play if he manages to start training in 7 days’ time.



Nonetheless, in his absence, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will have quality players to select from. He has the likes of Saul Niguez, Koke, as well as Hector Herrera.



It is likely he will fancy a Spanish pairing in midfield and could go for Saul and Koko as the men to transition from defense to attack on the matchday.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.