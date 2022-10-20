Thomas Partey ranked best African player in Premier League, Jordan Ayew 13th

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mohamed Salah ended a four-game league run without scoring at Anfield over the weekend but does it move the needle in our power rankings?

Thomas Partey and his Arsenal teammates endured a delayed start and wretched second half at Leeds United, but claimed a 1-0 win at Elland Road, nonetheless.



At Anfield, Mohamed Salah got the only goal of the game as Liverpool beat Manchester City to end the league leader’s unbeaten Premier League start.



In GOAL’s latest power rankings for 2022-23, we assess the continent’s stars from the weekend.



15 Kalidou Koulibaly



Koulibaly helped to offer stability to a Chelsea backline that was under the cosh in the opening 45 minutes at Aston Villa in Sunday’s 2-0 success.



He got a customary booking on the hour, 15 minutes after his introduction at Villa Park.



Koulibaly moves to 15th after a decent outing in the Midlands.



14 Jordan Zemura



The Zimbabwe left-back slips from the top 10 this week following a 10-minute cameo in Bournemouth’s draw at Fulham.



13 Jordan Ayew



Crystal Palace’s hopeless display at Leicester sees Ayew fall from eighth spot, although through no fault of his but strong performances from the chasing pack.

The Ghanaian did not touch the ball in the Foxes’ penalty area.



12 Said Benrahma



David Moyes did away with a back three by bringing on Said Benrahma, forcing Southampton back as West Ham seized control at St. Mary’s.



The Algerian was positive in possession, often carrying the ball forward with purpose after coming on for the final half-hour.



He set up Declan Rice for the Englishman’s stunning equaliser five minutes after his introduction, thus precipitating this week’s climb from 19th.



11 Joe Aribo



Aribo put in a defensive shift in Southampton’s 1-1 draw with West Ham but also intermittently contributed to the backend of moves.



Aribo loses his spot in the top 10.



10 Cheick Doucoure



Isolated for large periods at Leicester, Doucoure turned in an acceptable performance in the midfield, although he received yet another booking and was replaced after 55 minutes.



Still, the Mali international recovered possession more times (12) than any teammate at the King Power Stadium and keeps his spot in the top 10.

9 Mohamed Salisu



Despite Southampton’s 1-1 draw with West Ham, Salisu gave a good account of himself at the back, winning most of his duels and clearing the ball from harm’s way.



The Ghana international rises from 12th spot.



8 Wilfried Zaha



While Zaha endured a frustrating afternoon at Leicester, he was involved in the Eagles’ key offensive actions.



The Ivory Coast attacker falls from fifth but retains a top 10 spot.



7 Patson Daka



The Zambian’s movement against Crystal Palace was questionable at times and was likely disappointed to not score despite getting the nod ahead of Jamie Vardy.



Like Zaha, Daka remains in the top 10 despite slipping from fourth.



6 Idrissa Gueye



Gueye accumulated more recoveries in 80 minutes than any teammate did throughout 90 minutes in the defeat at Spurs but that is not enough for the defensive midfielder to hold on to a top-three place.

5 Bryan Mbeumo



After a couple of indifferent performances, the Cameroon international performed commendably in Brentford’s 2-0 win over Brighton.



Mbeumo was involved in Ivan Toney’s first and would have netted his third league goal of the season but was denied by the woodwork.



The forward moves from 14th to fifth after an encouraging showing.



4Alex Iwobi



Lampard’s overly defensive approach at Spurs manacled the Nigeria international who loses second spot this week.



3 Yves Bissouma



It was another substitute appearance for Bissouma against Everton but his introduction aided Spurs’ wider domination in the second half, as Antonio Conte switched to a 3-5-2.



The North Londoners netted twice in the final half-hour to defeat Frank Lampard’s men who could have gone ahead through Amadou Onana or Demarai Gray.



Spurs had seven shots in the 20 minutes after the Malian’s introduction, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur pushing forward on either side.



Despite only coming on shortly after half-time, Bissouma was involved in four shot-creating actions, outdone by only Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

Undoubtedly, the Mali international rises, moving into the top three from 22nd.



2 Mohamed Salah



Salah went into Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester City on a four-game Premier League run at Anfield and could have set a new record if he fired blanks.



The Egypt superstar came up trumps to claim the Reds’ 1-0 success, ending the Cityzens’ unbeaten start to the season in the process.



Salah moves into the top three after falling to 15th last time out.



1 Thomas Partey



Partey hangs on to the top spot despite Arsenal getting fortunate in the 1-0 victory at Leeds United.



The Gunners midfielder largely kept his composure under pressure from the home side, playing the most passes under pressure (11) of any Arsenal player, pressing the opposition intelligently and making the second-highest recoveries (12) at Elland Road.



Partey remains at the summit…just.