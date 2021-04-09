Thomas Partey really 'disappointed' me against Slavia Prague - Martin Keown

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal player, Martin Keown, is disappointed with Thomas Partey's poor performance for the Gunners against Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The 27-year-old has been in a slump in form in recent weeks and looked second-best alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.



Slavia Prague scored a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer to draw 1-1 with Arsenal at the Emirates stadium.



Ivory Coast forward, Nicolas Pepe thought he had earned the Gunners a slender quarter-final first-leg advantage when he broke the deadlock in the 86th minute.



But Tomas Holes headed home in the dying moments of the game from close range to give Slavia Prague a precious away goal.



"Partey, as well, tonight, was another player that really disappointed me," Keown told BT Sport.

"Watching it live here, and we’re not getting into the stadiums that often, he didn’t look like he had the legs to get around the pitch."



"He wasn’t really bossing that midfield, and credit to them, by the way, Slavia Prague because they’ve got lots of good players and made good substitutions."



"But that’s an area of the pitch that I would’ve thought by now, he would be bossing."



Partey has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal and provided two assists so far this season.