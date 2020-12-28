Thomas Partey returns to Arsenal training

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey has made a return to full team training as he gets closer to recovery.

The 27-year-old suffered a thigh injury against Tottenham in early December and was deemed to be out for a while.



However, he has finally recovered well enough to feature with the rest of the team as they prepare for some tough fixtures.



The former Atletico Madrid man is expected to feature for the club once again in January as they battle to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Partey was signed by Arsenal in the 2020 summer transfer window for 50 million euros.



The Black Stars deputy captain was a key player for Arsenal before his unfortunate injury.