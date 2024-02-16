Thomas Partey returns to training after latest injury setback

Thomas Partey

Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta, has revealed that Thomas Partey has started light training after suffering a setback in his recovery from his October injury.

The Black Stars’ deputy skipper has not featured for the Gunners since October 2023, when he played 15 minutes in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Manchester City.



Speaking ahead of their game against Burnley on Saturday, February 17, 2024, Arteta confirmed that Partey is recovering well and nearing a return to the pitch.



“There are no big setbacks. Thomas Partey is progressing really well.”



“It’s looking very good and he’s on the field already.”

Partey sustained a reoccurring injury a few days after recovering from a muscle injury. He was expected to make his return against Nottingham Forest but suffered a setback that ruled him out of the game.



Thomas Partey has played just four games for Arsenal in the 2023/2024 Premier League season.



