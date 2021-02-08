Thomas Partey reveals how he spent money buying noodles for girls

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has made shocking revelations of how he spent lots of money buying instant noodles for girls in order to please them.

In an interview sighted by GhanaWeb, Partey who plies his trade with Arsenal in the English Premier League noted that his irresistible taste for instant noodles also contributed in squandering his money on the food.



Recounting some life experiences growing up in Ghana, the former Athletico Madrid player said, ladies often demand instant noodles from him/guys on their first date.



According to him, a number of Ghanaian men spend a chunk of their income buying instant noodles to impress their love ones on a daily basis.

The player sarcastically reiterated that it was high time he even became an ambassador for a noodles company.



Watch the video below



