Thomas Partey reveals the idea behind his octopus tattoo

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has explained why he has a tattoo of an octopus on his body.

Partey joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day after the English giants triggered his £45m Atletico Madrid release clause.



The 27-year-old is known for several of his attributes as a modern-day midfielder, but it his abilities to win balls that has made him very famous.



The former Atletico Madrid player reveals he had a tattoo of the octopus after he was nicknamed after the animal because of his ball-winning prowess when he was on loan at Almeria.

“I always say, if I would be an animal, I would be an octopus,” he said. “I remember when I was in Almería they called me ‘the octopus’ because I stole a lot of balls.”



Partey arrived in London on Tuesday where he visited the club's training grounds and other facilities.



He is expected to start training on Wednesday and could make his debut against Manchester City on Saturday.