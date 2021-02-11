Thomas Partey ruled out of Leeds United game on Sunday

English Premier League giants, Arsenal have provided an update on Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey‘s latest injury setback.

The midfielder sustained a strain to his left hamstring during last Saturday’s match at Aston Villa and will miss the match against Leeds United this weekend, the club confirmed on Thursday.



He pulled up in the second half and was replaced by Brazils Willian with 15 minutes left.

The Ghanaian international will continue to be assessed by the club’s doctors as he recovers from this injury.



The Gunners occupy the 11th position on the 2020/2021 English Premier League table after matchday 23.