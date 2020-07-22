Sports News

Thomas Partey ruled out of UCL quarter finals due to injury

The 27-year-old could be back for the semi finals

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has suffered a micro muscular break and will be unavailable for the club's UCL quarter final clash with RB Leipzig on August 13, according to AS.

The player suffered a discomfort during Atletico Madrid's final game of the season and could not complete the match. It was later discovered that the injury was more serious and as such will sit out in the Champions League match.



The 27-year-old has been key to Diego Simeone's side this season, making 35 La Liga appearances and scoring three goals.

Diego Simeone will be at odds to develop a game plan for Leipzig without Partey in his side.

