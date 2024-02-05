Thomas Partey's Arsenal career is over - Reports

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, is reportedly having his last season at Arsenal.

In a report filed by British journalist Ryan Taylor, the Ghanaian would leave the Gunners at the end of the season.



Partey's expected departure is said to be largely due to his persistent injuries and unavailability.



Thomas Partey joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 for a transfer fee of £45 million, making him the most expensive Ghanaian footballer.



His spell at Arsenal has been marred by persistent injuries that have seen him play fewer games for Arsenal than expected.

This season, the former UD Almeria man has not played for Arsenal since coming from the bench to create the match-winning goal against Manchester City on October 8, 2023.



Thomas Partey has played just four games for Arsenal in the 2023/2024 Premier League season.



After returning from injury in January 2024, he has suffered yet another setback as confirmed by Mikel Arteta. His return is currently unknown.



EE/EK