Thomas Partey’s Arsenal paired against Olympiacos in Europa League last 16

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey’s Arsenal have been drawn against Greek giants Olympiacos in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Gunners were paired against Olympiacos in a draw held in Nyon on Friday.



The English side reached the last 16 of the competition after a frenetic encounter with Benfica in the last 32.



Arsenal were within three minutes of dropping out of the tournament when captain Pierre Emerick-Augbamayeng scored to hand them a 4-3 aggregate win.



Thomas Partey missed both games through injury but has started training and could make the trip to Olympiacos for the first leg in March.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian has settled quick in London after his big money move from Atletico Madrid.



However, injuries have plagued his campaign, which has seen him miss more than ten games this season.



Partey could make a return in the game against Leicester City on Sunday.



