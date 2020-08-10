Sports News

Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid confirm two positive coronavirus cases

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid have confirmed to positive coronavirus cases in camp ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter final clash against RB Liepzig.

The two individuals that tested positive for the virus are currently self isolating.



A statement released by the club reads,"Yesterday, Saturday August 8th, all the members of the first team and of the club's Lisbon travelling party were submitted to tests in the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda as per UEFA's protocol to participate in the Champions League quarter-finals.



"Today, two positives appeared among the known results, which are now isolated in their respective homes and were reported immediately to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Superior Council of Sports.

"As such, a corresponding protocol planned for these circumstances has been activated, which requires new tests to be undertaken to first team players, members of the Lisbon travelling party and those who are in close contact with the positive cases, and which will result in changes in the timings of training sessions, in the structure and development of the journey and the accommodation in the Portuguese capital.



"The club will coordinate the new timings with UEFA and as soon as a new plan will be made, it will be made public. We ask for maximum respect towards the identity of the two positive cases."



Atletico Madrid are due to play German side RB Liepzig on Thursday in the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League.

