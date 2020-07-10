Sports News

Thomas Partey’s Atletico to face Leipzig in Champions League quarterfinal

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey and his Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Teye Partey will come up against RB Leipzig after Atletico Madrid were drawn against the German giants in the Champions League quarterfinal.

The game is to be played in Lisbon.



Atletico qualified for the quarterfinal following a sensational 4-2 aggregate win over holders Liverpool.



Partey was sensational over both legs for the Madrid-based club.



This is after playing a key role in the group stage as Atletico finished second in Group H, behind Juventus and in front of Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig beat Tottenham 4-0 in the last 16.



The remaining Champions League quarterfinal fixtures are:



- Real Madrid / Manchester City - Olympique Lyonnais / Juventus - Chelsea / Bayern Munich - Napoli / Barcelona - Atalanta - Paris Saint-Germain



Partey, who is reportedly eyeing a move from Atletico at the end of the season, has played a total of 43 games across all competitions so far.

