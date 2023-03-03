1
Thomas Partey’s father leads delegation to commiserate and donate to Atsu’s family

IMG 20230303 WA0013 E1677852959853 Sammy Zigah, Atsu's sister and Mr. Jacob Partey

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A delegation led by Jacob Partey, the father of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, visited the family home of Christian Atsu to offer condolences following his passing.

Atsu was one of the casualties of the earthquake that occurred in Turkey and Syria on February 6.

During the visit, Mr Partey signed the book of condolence opened by the family. The delegation included Mrs Helina Partey, Manye Horgbayo II, Queen of Piengua Wekpeti, Ernest Sorgbodzor, Partey's local agent, and Samuel Delali Zigah, Partey's Public Relations Officer.

Several Black Stars players, including Abedi Ayew Pele, Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari, Derek Asamoah, and Samuel Inkoom, have also visited the family to pay their respects.

Atsu passed away on February 18 after being under rubble for 12 days following his involvement in the disaster, which occurred a day after he scored a winning goal for Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig game against Kasimpasa.

Atsu's remains were received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and his family in Ghana on February 19.

His one-week observation has been scheduled for March 4 at Adjiringanor Astro-Turf in Accra.

The 31-year-old footballer is survived by his wife and three children, who reside in the United Kingdom.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
