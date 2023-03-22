0
Thomas Partey's father prays for him to win EPL title with Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Jacob Partey, the father of Thomas Partey has backed his son to lift the English Premier League title with Arsenal.

The Gunners has been impressive in the ongoing Premier League campaign and are five points clear at the top of the league table.

Partey’s Arsenal are on course to annex their first league title since 2003 and Jacob Partey is backing the former Atletico Madrid star to help his side win the title.

“Whatever you ask from God, you will definitely get it. So, I pray Arsenal wins the EPL this season because that is where my son plays. We leave everything to God because he has the final say but I believe God will grant us the trophy” he told Angel TV.

The 28-year-old is enjoying his best season at Arsenal as they seek to win the English top-flight at the end of the season.

Partey is currently at the camp of the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola on Thursday.

