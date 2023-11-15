Thomas Partey’s girlfriend shares 'romantic moments' with Arsenal star

Thomas Partey and his girlfriend, Janine

Janine Tomi, the girlfriend of Ghanaian footballer, Thomas Partey, has shared a documentation of their journey together on social media.

From the instance she discovered the pregnancy, to moments of baby shower and gender reveal, Janine has consistently given netizens a peep into some of their precious moments.



The UK-based model shared a slideshow of events telling the story of their love story and narrating how supportive he has been throughout her pregnancy.



This development has triggered mixed reactions from netizens who are either gushing over the adorable moments or are unenthused about it.



Others have predicted doom, and an imminent breakup following the manner in which they are constantly flaunting their relationship online.



The Arsenal Ghanaian footballer’s girlfriend has since been in the news after announcing her pregnancy, which she has termed as their ‘new beginning’.

The couple had kept their relationship under the radar until the pregnancy announcement.



They were recently at Stonebwoy’s Fifth Dimension concert held at the Electric Brixton in London.



EB/NOQ