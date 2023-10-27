Thomas Partey's injury was not as a result of playing for Ghana - Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta (left) and Thomas Partey

Head Coach of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has rubbished reports that Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey picked an injury while playing for the Black Stars of Ghana in two international friendlies.

Partey has been confirmed to be out for weeks after sustaining a muscle injury prior to Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League game against Sevilla on Tuesday, October 24, which saw Partey missing the action.



This season, the defensive midfielder has only made five appearances, but fortunately, unlike in previous seasons, the arrival of English midfielder, Declan Rice have helped Arsenal record some wins.



According to Arteta, Partey’s unfortunate injury is not a recurrence of what he suffered earlier this month.



Speaking on how Partey's injury occurred, Mikel denied that the Ghanaian midfielder returned from national duties with the injury as rumoured by many.



“No [it’s not a reoccurrence of his injury earlier this month], it’s something different. I don’t think so [playing for Ghana contributed], he was coming from a period of absence & he needed minutes & he played with the national team. We decided not to load him on the first game to play him in Seville & then that happened in training.”



However, Partey’s injury has left many football fans uncertain about his future with the club and fans asking Arteta to sell him and find a suitable successor to fill his void.

As it stands now, Partey, 30, is willing to put in work to reclaim his place in the side but reports suggest he will consider his options at Christmas if the situation has not changed.



