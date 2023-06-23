Thomas Partey's move from Arsenal: What has been reported so far

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal are having a busy summer regarding transfers as they seek to offload some players to make room for a couple of new additions to reshape and strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023/2024 season.

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, who has two years left in his contract, is one of the players on the outgoing list as the team is hoping to cash in for a decent amount.



Partey's departure appears to be imminent with the club having already granted him permission to begin talks with interested teams.



Why is Arsenal keen on selling Partey?



UK outlet 90 min indicates that the sale of Partey is on the account of freeing up the club's wage bill and more significantly, rebuilding the midfield with young players.



Which Clubs are intrested in Partey



According to reports by renowned transfer journalist Fabrizi Romano, some clubs from Saudi Arabia and Italian giants Juventus are currently the possible destinations for the Ghanaian.

The Saudi deal



Romano reports that the interest from Saudi Arabia is congregate and thus the unnamed clubs are willing to pay €40 million in installments for the player.



The Juventus deal



Sky Sport Italia has reported that Partey has agreed to personal terms with Juventus.



The Italian side are now set to open talks with Arsenal to reach a consensus.



The report suggests Juve are considering a fee ranging from €18-20 million (£15-17 million) as the first bid for the Ghanaian.

Possible replacement for Partey at Arsenal



Currently, the Gunners are considering the signing of Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia and highly-rated West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice.



Arsenal have had two bids for Rice rejected and are expected to send a third.



Meanwhile, The Athletic, a UK outlet, claims Manchester City are leading the race for Rice and are close to reaching an agreement.



EE/FNOQ