Thomas Partey's parents storm Qatar to support son in Black Star's match against South Korea

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The parents of Black Stars player Thomas Teye Partey are in Qatar to support and cheer their son as the Black Stars face off against South Korea in their crucial game.

Monday's game plays a key role in the West African side's progression at the 2022 World Cup.

Photos coming in from GhanaWeb reporters captures the proud parents together with Samuel Ziga, the PRO of the midfielder who also plays for Premier League club Arsenal.

Black Stars are facing elimination after losing their first match against Portugal in a 3-2 defeat at Stadium 947 last Thursday.

Thomas Partey has been named in the first 11 for Ghana as they go head-to-head with South Korea at the Education City Stadium, Qatar.

Check out the photo below:



