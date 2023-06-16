Thomas Partey’s stunner against Tottenham voted Arsenal 2nd goal of the season

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey's goal against rivals Tottenham in the North London derby came second in the 2022/23 men's Goal of the Season poll, as voted for by our supporters.

The Ghanaian international fired home the opening goal at the Emirates Stadium in the 20th minute before Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka both scored in the 49th and 67th minutes respectively on Sunday, October 1, 2022.



Tottenham pulled one back through skipper Harry Kane through a spot as Arsenal won 3-1.



Partey’s first-time shot lifted the roof off Emirates Stadium when he gave the Gunners the lead.



Arsenal worked their way down the right flank through Bukayo Saka and Ben White before finding Thomas unmarked in the middle, who unleashed an inch-perfect strike from outside the box.



The former Tema Youth man went on to make 39 appearances in all competitions as Arsenal placed runners-up, missing out the title to eventual winners Manchester City.



He has been named in Chris Hughton’s 23-man squad for Ghana’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar to be played on Sunday, June 18 at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.