Thomas Partey scores classy goal as Arsenal thump Nottingham Forest

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey celebrating his goal with Granit Xhaka

Ghana international Thomas Partey registered his name on the scoresheet in Arsenal’s thumping win over Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.

Partey started and lasted the entire duration as the Gunners cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory over their opponent at the Emirate Stadium on Sunday.



The former Atletico Madrid star scored his side’s fourth goal to propel the club to an emphatic win.



Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Ødegaard, and Reiss Nelson’s brace ensured the Gunners pick all points at stake on home hurt.

The 29-year-old has been in a rich vein of form for Arsenal this season, scoring two goals in 9 Premier League games.



Meanwhile, his compatriot Eddie Nketiah came on as a substitute as the Gunner recorded a resounding victory.