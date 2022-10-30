3
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey scores classy goal as Arsenal thump Nottingham Forest

Skysports Thomas Partey Arsenal 5915899 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey celebrating his goal with Granit Xhaka

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Thomas Partey registered his name on the scoresheet in Arsenal’s thumping win over Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League.

Partey started and lasted the entire duration as the Gunners cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory over their opponent at the Emirate Stadium on Sunday.

The former Atletico Madrid star scored his side’s fourth goal to propel the club to an emphatic win.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Ødegaard, and Reiss Nelson’s brace ensured the Gunners pick all points at stake on home hurt.

The 29-year-old has been in a rich vein of form for Arsenal this season, scoring two goals in 9 Premier League games.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Eddie Nketiah came on as a substitute as the Gunner recorded a resounding victory.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife