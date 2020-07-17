Thomas Partey scores in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghanaian midfield dynamo Thomas Partey was on the score sheet for Atletico Madrid in their 2-0 win over Getafe on Thursday evening.
Partey grabbed the second goal for his side to grab the second goal after a goalless first half.
Back from recess, Spanish forward Marcos Llorente scored the opener with a fine finish in the 54th minute to give Madrid the lead at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Second half substitute Partey scored what proved to be the match winner with 10 minutes to end proceedings.
He came on for Saul Niguez in the 66th minute.
The 27-year-old has scored 3 goals in 33 league games this season.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Jordan Ayew insists Crystal Palace were 'unlucky' to lose to Manchester United
- How Ghanaians reacted to Kudus' move to Ajax
- Kudus Mohammed explains his ‘Wakanda’ goal celebrations
- Black Stars Coach CK Akonnor wishes Kudus well at Ajax
- Van Der Saar welcomes Mohammed Kudus to Ajax
- Read all related articles