Thomas Partey set for Arsenal exit?

Partey has not started Arsenal's last three games

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey could leave the Emirates in the summer following uncertainty over his future and recent decline in performance for the Gunners.

A reporter for National World Publishing, Chris Wheatley in an interview disclosed that Arsenal could offload a midfielder in the upcoming transfer and that could be the Ghanaian international.



“Xhaka has been linked back to Germany, Partey, his form has been under pressure in the past few weeks, that’s why Jorginho has come in. A few Arsenal fans have suggested Partey could be on his way out, I’ve not heard that line yet, but he is in his late 20s”, he told National World YouTube Channel”



He added that “Arsenal will need to let one midfielder go this summer, it could be Xhaka and it could be Partey,”

Partey has failed to command a starting berth for Arsenal in their last three games, with two wins against Chelsea and Newcastle and a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last Sunday in the English Premiership.



He joined Mikel Arteta’s side in 2020 from Atletico Madrid for a record fee of £45 million on a long-term contract.



