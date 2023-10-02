Thomas Partey set to become a father as girlfriend Janine Mackson announces pregnancy

Janine Mackson, girlfriend of Black Stars player Thomas Partey, has announced that the couple is expecting a child.
Mackson posted her pregnancy pictures on her Instagram to celebrate what she termed as a 'new beginning'.
The images showed her baby bump and a delighted Thomas Partey as he is set to become a father.
The couple has kept their relationship private with the announcement of the pregnancy bringing it to light.
Thomas Partey is currently out of action as he is nursing a groin injury he sustained in training in September 2023.
The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to make a full recovery in October 2023. Despite his expected return this month, he is set to miss Ghana's games against the USA and Mexico during the international break.
EE/KPE
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
- Pressure on FIFA to detail Ernest Nuamah’s €25m transfer to Lyon
- 'Kudus has settled in at the club really well' - West Ham assistant coach expects impact
- QNET announces hotline for Sub-Saharan Africa to crack down on scammers
- Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Jordan Ayew excels as Paintsil, Sowah score for clubs
- See photos of Kevin-Prince Boateng being baptized in Germany
- Read all related articles