Thomas Partey set to become a father as girlfriend Janine Mackson announces pregnancy

Thomas Partey and Janine Mackson

Mon, 2 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Janine Mackson, girlfriend of Black Stars player Thomas Partey, has announced that the couple is expecting a child.

Mackson posted her pregnancy pictures on her Instagram to celebrate what she termed as a 'new beginning'.

The images showed her baby bump and a delighted Thomas Partey as he is set to become a father.

The couple has kept their relationship private with the announcement of the pregnancy bringing it to light.

Thomas Partey is currently out of action as he is nursing a groin injury he sustained in training in September 2023.

The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to make a full recovery in October 2023. Despite his expected return this month, he is set to miss Ghana's games against the USA and Mexico during the international break.



