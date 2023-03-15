Thomas Partey set to break league season appearance record at Arsenal

Thomas Partey has had a great season at Arsenal despite suffering some injuries

Ghana international, Thomas Partey is en route to breaking his English Premier League appearance per season record.

The highly-rated midfielder joined the Gunners in the summer transfer window of 2020 in a move from Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid.



In his debut season, Thomas Partey made 24 appearances in the English Premier League, providing two assists but failing to score.



Subsequently, in his second season, the combative midfielder managed to equal his 24 league appearances from the first season.

In the two seasons, Thomas Partey managed to impress for the Gunners but was hit with multiple injuries that saw him miss a number of matches.



This season, although he has suffered injuries, he has been able to stay consistent and is now on the verge of surpassing his appearances from the last two seasons.



With 27 matches played this season and more than 10 matches before the season ends, fully fit Thomas Partey looks set to set a new personal record as an Arsenal player in terms of the number of appearances in the English Premier League per season.