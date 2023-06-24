Thomas Partey set to reject Saudi Arabia offer for Champions League football at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey is said to be considering turning down an enticing offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at Arsenal.

According to GOAL reporter Charles Watts, the Ghanaian is happy at the club and has no intention of leaving.



Watts also claims Partey holds that his reason for joining Arsenal was to get the club back into Europe's elite club competition and wants to be part of the squad after achieving the feat.



"(Partey) very happy at Arsenal. The whole reason he signed for Arsenal was to get the club back in the Champions League. Now they're there, he wants to play in that," Watts said as quoted by Arsenal Informer.



Watts admitted that although the player is happy at Arsenal, the tantalizing offer from Saudi Arabia could influence his departure.



"From a footballing point of view, my understanding is that Partey is absolutely happy to stay at Arsenal. Money talks at the end of the day."



Reports by former GFA spokesperson, Saani Daara indicates that a Saudi Arabian club has offered an annual salary of $100 million tax-free in a two-year deal.

Currently, three clubs including, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Khaleej are the Saudi clubs interested in the 30-year-old.



Meanwhile, Partey has attracted interest from Italian side Juventus, who have offered a three-year contract.



Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate below







EE/KPE