Sports News

Thomas Partey set to snub Arsenal by signing bumper deal at Atletico Madrid

Partey's wage will reportedly be doubled

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is on the verge of extending his contract at Atlético Madrid, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Partey, who has been heavily linked with a transfer to English giants Arsenal, current deal at the club runs until 2023.



The 27-year-old has a £43million release clause in his contract but the Gunners are hopeful of negotiating a lower price for the midfielder so they don’t have to meet the full fee to sign him.



However, the Rojiblancos are reported to have offered the Ghanaian a new deal that would see him double his current £65,000-a-week wages and also increase his release clause to £87.2 million.



According to report reaching GHANASoccernet.com, the Ghanaian has decided to stay put at the Wanda Metropolitano where he has spent the bulk of his senior career bar loan spells at Mallorca and Almeria.

The reports indicate that his representatives and Atlético Madrid hierarchy led by Enrique Cerezo have found a common ground and he will be inking the deal in the coming days.



Partey has been ever-present for the capital-based outfit this season, clocking 33 appearances and netting 2 goals.



He arrived at Atlético Madrid in 2011 but had to taste loan spells at Real Mallorca and Almeria before returning to make his debut at the club in 2015.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.