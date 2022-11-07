0
Thomas Partey shines as Arsenal beat Chelsea in London derby

Fg4rdHiXkAI17Dp Partey tackles a Chelsea player

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Thomas Partey produced an impressive perform in Arsenal’s win over Chelsea in the London derby.

Partey started and lasted the entire duration in his sides narrow win over the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Gabriel Magalhaes' close range finish in the 63rd minute ensured Arsenal secure all points at stake at away in the English Premier League.

Arsenal are currently on the summit of the league table as they seek to clinch the Premier League title for the first time in so many years.

Thomas Partey was fabulous with his passing and control of the game at the heart of midfield.

The Black Stars midfielder earned an impressive statistic after the game.

The 29-year-old has been the heart and soul of Arsenal, who are silently answering all questions about their title challenge.

Thomas Partey has performed at a high level this season while remaining injury-free, and he is expected to carry that form to Qatar for the World Cup.

The former Atletico Madrid player is part of the preliminary squad and will almost certainly make the final list, which will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H.

Below are Partey’s statistics:  

Thomas Partey vs. Chelsea:

90 minutes played

75 touches

52 passes (92.9% accuracy)

6 long balls (100% completion)

2 dribbles (100% completion)

6 ground duels (5 won)

3 clearances

2 interceptions

2 tackles

1 clean sheet

Source: footballghana.com
