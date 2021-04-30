Thomas Partey shortlisted for April Player of the Month Award

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has been shortlisted for Arsenal's Player of the Month for April.

The 27-year-old provided a sumptuous assist for the Gunners in their 3-0 thumping of Southampton in the month under review.



The Black Stars midfielder also impressed against Everton to make a four-man shortlist.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder faces stiff competition from favourite Alexander Lacazette as well as Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka.



Nicolas Pepe has scored some important goals, including the opening goal of both legs against Slavia Prague, and deserves to be in the running, while Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Partey have also played strong roles this month also.



