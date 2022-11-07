0
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey shortlisted for Arsenal Player of the Month award

How Ghanaians Reacted To Thomas Partey's Performance Against Chelsea With 13 Days To Start World Cup Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Partey has been nominated for a top award at his club in England, Arsenal.

In an official statement from the English Premier League side on Monday, November 7, it has disclosed that the Black Stars poster boy has been shortlisted for the Player of the Month for October.

Last month, the highly-rated midfield enforced played a key role for Arsenal and scored two goals.

With consecutive top performances, Thomas Partey helped Arsenal to win seven games from nine matches in the match under review.

Arsenal lost one of the other two games and drew the other.

He is now up for the Arsenal Player of the Month award and faces competition from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Granit Xhaka.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial, Sports Debate and Sports Check below





Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Watch Adwoa Safo's first public appearance upon return
Why Ghana officially has a 322-person delegation attending COP 27 in Egypt
Why Kwabena Agyepong declined a deputy ministerial job
'I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at Bawumia' - Ahiagbah calls for 'action'
Here’s what Martin Kpebu wants Bagbin to do if he takes over as president
Price of salt and gari increasing every day - Mahama expresses worry
List of 22 players likely to be dropped from Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision