Thomas Partey shortlisted for Arsenal Player of the Month award

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Ghana international, Thomas Partey has been nominated for a top award at his club in England, Arsenal.

In an official statement from the English Premier League side on Monday, November 7, it has disclosed that the Black Stars poster boy has been shortlisted for the Player of the Month for October.



Last month, the highly-rated midfield enforced played a key role for Arsenal and scored two goals.



With consecutive top performances, Thomas Partey helped Arsenal to win seven games from nine matches in the match under review.



Arsenal lost one of the other two games and drew the other.



He is now up for the Arsenal Player of the Month award and faces competition from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Granit Xhaka.