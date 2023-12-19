Thomas Partey shortlisted for Barcelona move in January - Reports

Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey, has been named among the midfielders Barcelona are looking to sign on loan in January.
A report filed by Mundo Deportivo claims Barcelona is looking to sign a defensive midfielder for the second half of the season.
Partey was included in the seven-man list presented by the Spanish outlet as the penciled names the Catalan side are considering to sign.
The rest of the list includes Renato Sanches, Kalvin Phillips, Andrey Santos, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Yann M'Vila, and Grzegorz Krychowiak.
In November 2023, the Italian football portal, Tutto Mercato reported that Partey had informed Arsenal about his intention to leave the club in January and is considering a move back to Spain.
The Ghanaian has been on the outgoing list of Arsenal for a while and was close to leaving during the summer transfer window.
Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is currently close to recovering from a muscle injury he suffered in October.
EE/NOQ
???? Possible midfield options for Barcelona to sign in January. @mundodeportivo
- Renato Sanches
- Kalvin Phillips
- Andrey Santos
- Thomas Partey
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg— barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 19, 2023
- Yann M'Vila
- Grzegorz Krychowiak.
Who would you pick? ???? pic.twitter.com/1Ze1YdoNKy
- Fatawu Issahaku, Mavididi hit Kudus' celebration in Leicester's win over Birmingham
- 'We got the three points and that’s the most important thing for me' - Kudus after Wolves victory
- From crossing hands to taking a seat - Kudus explains new celebration style
- Defence to attack in 16 seconds – Watch Kudus’ run across field to ‘devour’ Wolves
- Samuel Obeng scores for Huesca in defeat against Levante
- Read all related articles