Thomas Partey speaks for the first time after joining Arsenal

Ghana International and new Arsenal signing, Thomas Partey says he can't wait to arrive at the Emerites Stadium and help the Gunners push for trophies after signing for the London club this week.

Partey was arguable the biggest headline on Tranfer Deadline Day after the Arsenal triggered his buyout clause from Atletico Madrid with only a few hours for the transfer window to shut.



Speaking from the Black Stars base in Turkey, Partey said he has been overwhelmed by the love he has received since his announcement, adding he can't wait to get started with the Gunners.



" Hello Gunners, thanks so much for the love and the messages that I have received. I can't wait to be part of you guys. I can't wait to join the team and it is great feeling to be part of a family like this. I feel so grateful and amazed to join you guys. And don't forget, No Thomas, No Partey," the Black Stars Vice Captian said in a video shared on the Arsenal Twitter page.



Partey is currently in the camp of the Black Stars for international friendlies against Mali and Qatar in Turkey.

After the friendlies, Partey will travel to London to start his Arsenal career.



According to reports, his first match could be against Pep Guardiola’s side. The Gunners will play City on Saturday, October 17.



Arteta could ring the changes for the clash against the Citizens, with Partey taking the place of Egypt international Mohamed Elneny.



