Sports News

Thomas Partey stars as Atletico Madrid pip Levante

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey played a pivotal role as Atletico Madrid defeated Levante on Tuesday night to strengthen their grip of third place in La Liga.

The want-away midfield ace lasted 82 minutes before he was replaced by forward Alvaro Morata as the Rojiblancos made it back to back wins to maintain their quest for a champions league spot.



Bruno Gonzalez's 15 minute own goal was enough to secure all three points for Atletico Madrid. Marcos Llorente's swinging cross meant for Diego Cost found the Levante defender who turned it into the wrong net.



Thomas Partey scored right after the break, but the goal was disallowed due to a previous offside.

Partey was immense in midfield, winning and distributing balls effortlessly.



The Ghana international has attracted interest from several top European clubs, with Arsenal leading the chase for his signature.



The 27-year old has refused contract extension as he desperately seeks a move away from Spain.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.