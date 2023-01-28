5
Menu
Sports

Thomas Partey suffers rib injury in Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Man City

TPartey 5 43567.jpeg Arsenal superstar Thomas Partey

Sat, 28 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal superstar Thomas Partey is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a rib injury in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester City on Friday, 27 January 2023.

The Ghana international, who was handed a starting role, was replaced at halftime at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed Partey will undergo an MRI scan to know the severity of his injury.

The Spaniard said in his post-match interview: ''He had some discomfort and it was getting worse and worse.

''He was uncomfortable to continue. (Saturday) or the day after he will have an MRI scan and see what he has.''

Partey has been Arsenal’s best player this season as the Gunners lead the English Premier League with five points.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson