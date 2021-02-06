Thomas Partey sustains another injury blow as Aston Villa tame Arsenal

Partey was replaced with Willian in the 74th minute.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey could be sidelined for some time after sustaining a fresh injury in Arsenal’s 1-0 loss against Aston Villa.

The Gunners were looking to bounce back from their calamitous midweek defeat to Wolves ahead of their lunchtime clash against Aston Villa.



Arsenal's recent resurgence took a sizeable knock after losing to Wolves in midweek.



Mikel Arteta’s side were dealt a further blow in their pursuit to return to winning ways after star midfielder Thomas Partey came off midfielder through the second half with a suspected hamstring injury.



The enterprising enforced looked uncomfortable and quickly signaled to the taken off.



Partey has been unlucky with injuries since joining the London-based outfit from Atlético Madrid last summer.



The 27-year-old spent 36 days on the treatment table after suffering a hip injury in the defeat against Tottenham.



He was again forced to come off at halftime in the 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in the first round fixture between the two sides.



Arsenal are yet to reveal the full extent of the fresh injury.



Partey has registered 1 assist in 11 Premier League games.