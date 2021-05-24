Thomas Partey takes positives from missing out on Europe next season

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey

Now certain Arsenal will not be involved in any of the European inter-club competitions, Thomas Partey is taking positives from the situation and says it will be a chance to fight for everything next season.

On the back of what has been an unimpressive 2020/2021 football season, the Londoners on Sunday afternoon defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on the final day of the English Premier League campaign.



Unfortunately, the result was not enough to secure a spot in any of the European competitions for the side next season.



Speaking in a post-match interview after the Brighton win, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey says it is disappointing the team will not be in Europe next season.

However, he insists it will present a different opportunity for the English Premier League club next season.



“[Missing out on Europe] is disappointing, but now we have the opportunity to come back next season and fight for everything we can,” Thomas Partey said as quoted on the website of Arsenal.



In his debut season, Thomas Partey featured in 32 matches in all competitions and managed to provide two assists.