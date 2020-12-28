Thomas Partey tipped for a January return as he continues rehabilitation

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, is having one of the unfortunate starts at Arsenal since joining in the summer.

Thomas Partey joined the Gunners following the activation of his £45 million release clause on the transfer deadline day from Atletico Madrid.



The 27-year-old has only completed 90 minutes two times for Arsenal as injuries have seen him being sidelined most often.



Partey was substituted after 45 minutes in the games against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur due to injuries.

He has since not played but the reliable @TheAFCBell on Twitter, who has shown to have strong links with Partey and confirmed his arrival before many media outlets, reported that the Ghanaian would be expected to return in January.



Partey has made six appearances for Arsenal in all competitions since his arrival.