Thomas Partey to focus on sealing Arsenal move after Atletico Champions League exit

Thomas Partey, Ghanaian footballer abroad

Arsenal target Thomas Partey is now focused on resolving his future after the season finally ended for Atletico Madrid as they exited the Champions League last night.

The holding midfielder was an unused substitute as the Spanish club bowed out of the world cup-style competition at the quarter-finals stage at the hands of RB Leipzig courtesy a 2-1 defeat.



It is believed Partey was not 100 percent fit to feature in Thursday's clash. His service was greatly missed as Atletico failed to dominate and failed to reach the semis for the first time since 2017.



And with the season over, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal that Partey wants to sort out his future before the club starts training for the new season later this month.



Partey is considering a move away from Atletico Madrid with Arsenal being the only club to have publicly shown interest in acquiring his services this summer.

The Gunners have made Partey their number one target in the transfer window. Last month, their second bid for the Ghana international was rejected by Atletico.



However, they have not given up on getting Partey to the Emirates. Atletico wants nothing less than the release clause which is £45m.



Also, there are reports of Juventus interested in Partey but the Italian giants haven't made any approach.



The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal at Madrid. The club is desperate to extend the contract but are currently not in a good financial position to offer him a new deal which will ultimately kill interest from Arsenal and the likes.

