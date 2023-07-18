Thomas Partey to join Arsenal squad in USA - Report

Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to join his teammates for their pre-season tour in the United States on Tuesday (July 18).

The Black Stars player was omitted from Arsenal's initial squad for their pre-season tour but will join later.



Partey's absence is attributed to fitness issues as the club aims to keep him in shape for the upcoming season.



The Gunners are expected to honour three friendly but interesting matches before returning to London.



The 2022/23 Premier League runners-up will play MLS All Stars in their first game. They will also battle fellow Premier League giants Manchester United before capping it off with a captivating encounter against La Liga champions Barcelona in Los Angeles.



Partey has been in the news over the weeks following his uncertain future ahead of the new season.

The former Atletico Madrid man saw his position taken by Joghinho towards the end of last season following a swift decline in his performance.



He has also seen his club sign an almost direct competitor in Declan Rice.



The situation of the 30-year-old has attracted several clubs including Saudi-based teams who are willing to pay enticing salaries for the dynamic midfielder.



However, Partey still has two years more on his contract with the North London club.