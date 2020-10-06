Thomas Partey to join Ghana squad in Turkey on Tuesday after sealing Arsenal move

Partey arriving in London on Monday to seal the life-changing move

Newly-signed Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will join the Ghana squad in Turkey on Tuesday ahead of the double header friendlies against Mali and Qatar.

The 27-year-old left Atletico Madrid to join Arsenal after his £45 million release clause was triggered by the Gunners on transfer deadline day.



Partey underwent a successful medical examination in Madrid on Monday before putting pen to paper on deal until 2025, and will pocket £250,000 as weekly wages.



After finalizing the dream move, the former Real Mallorca midfielder will now shift his focus on the forthcoming friendly games against Mali and Qatar.

He will join his Ghana Black Stars teammates at their base in Antalya on Tuesday to prepare for the Mali match on Friday.



Partey is the deputy skipper of the West African nation hence his absence would have been a big blow to new coach Charles Akonnor as the team is already missing the services of Ajax Amsterdam poster-boy Kudus Mohammed through injury.