Thomas Partey to miss 2023 AFCON?

Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey is a major doubt for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after undergoing a second treatment on his new injury.

A report by English reporter, John Cross indicates that the Ghanaian has undergone specialist treatment for his thigh injury and that he will be put in for the rest of the year.



"Arsenal suffer new Thomas Partey setback with midfielder ruled out for rest of 2023 after undergoing a medical procedure on a thigh injury."



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed in a previous interview that Partey's return is currently unknown.



"He has got a muscle injury and we expect him to be out for a few weeks.



"We don't know the extent of it. He has more tests today. He picked it up with the last kick in training before Seville. It's very unfortunate."

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is less than two months from the start. The tournament which will be hosted by Ivory Coast will kick start on January 13, 2024.



Ghana, who exited the last edition at the group stage, are in Group B along with Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique



EE/EK



