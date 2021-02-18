Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal clash with Manchester City this weekend

Thomas Partey, Black Stars midfielder

Ghana star Thomas Partey will not be involved in Arsenal's Premier League clash with leaders Manchester City at the Emirates this weekend, according to Charles Watts.

The Arsenal journalist revealed the midfielder, who joined the Gunners in the transfer window from Atletico Madrid, could be sidelined for a couple of weeks despite due to hamstring issue.



The 27-year-old has been sidelined since picking a strain to his left hamstring in Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League and has missed the last two games against Leeds United and Benfica.



However, according to Charles Watts, though Partey is progressing well in his recovery he will not be involved in the Gunners game against Manchester City on Sunday.

“Thomas Partey certainly not going to be involved yet, with that hamstring issue. He’s still a couple of weeks away, although he’s supposedly, from what I hear, doing very well and pretty happy with the progress that’s been made. Still, he’s not going be involved this weekend against Man City.” Charles Watts stated.



Partey joined Arsenal in a move worth 50 million euros.