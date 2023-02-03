Thomas Partey to miss Arsenal's game against Everton

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has said that Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is still doubtful for their away game against Everton.

The Gunners on Saturday, February 4, 2023, will journey to the city of Liverpool for their matchday 21 game against Everton at Goodison Park.



Thomas Partey limped off before halftime in Arsenal's FA Cup game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and has been in the recovery room since.



Mikel Arteta stated ahead of the game that Thomas Partey's availability will be determined by what happens in training today.

“That one is still a doubt,” Arteta said when asked about Partey’s availability. Let’s see today how he comes in, and whether he’s able to train with the team or not, and we’ll make the decision on that."



“It’s not ruled out and it’s nothing very significant, but it was significant enough to get him out of the (City) game, which for Thomas is a bit unusual, but hopefully he will be fine,” Mikel Arteta said at the post-match conference.



Arsenal are currently top of the 2022/2023 English Premier League table with 50 points.