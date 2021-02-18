Thomas Partey to miss Europa league clash against Benfica

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the Europa League Round of 32 first leg against Benfica on Thursday.

The Ghanaian international has been sidelined since picking a strain to his left hamstring in Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.



The 27-year-old has been plagued by injuries since his big-money move from Atlético Madrid.

Partey will continue to be assessed by the club’s doctors as he recovers from this latest setback.