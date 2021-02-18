Thomas Partey to miss Europa league clash against Benfica

Thu, 18 Feb 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the Europa League Round of 32 first leg against Benfica on Thursday.
The Ghanaian international has been sidelined since picking a strain to his left hamstring in Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.
The 27-year-old has been plagued by injuries since his big-money move from Atlético Madrid.
Partey will continue to be assessed by the club’s doctors as he recovers from this latest setback.
