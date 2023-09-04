Thomas Partey to miss six weeks of football as lawyer issues update on groin injury

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

It is emerging that contrary to the widespread report of being three months out, Thomas Partey could be out for only six weeks in his latest injury.

Reports from England indicate that Arsenal are confident the Ghanaian midfielder will be back after the October international break.



Thomas Partey sustained an upper leg muscular problem during training which led to subsequent tests. The further tests revealed the 30-year-old suffered groin damage which led to speculations that he could be out for three months.



But the Mail Sports reports in the morning of Monday, 04 September 2023 that Partey is likely to miss just six weeks of football and will likely return after the October international break.



Partey who started Arsenal’s opening three games of the 2023/2024 season missed their 3-1 victory over Manchester United.



In his absence, English midfielder, Declan Rice slotted in perfectly with a Man of the Match performance which was capped off with a goal.

In a turn of events similar to that of the 2022/2023 season, Marcus Rashford shot United in the lead with a powerful finish for a splendid counter-attack.



Arsenal bounced back immediately with Martin Odegaard steering it home after being teed up by the Brazilian winger, Gabriel Martinelli.



The real drama unfolded in the eight minutes of injury time with Declan Rice powering home a shot from close range after a failed corner clearance.



Gabriel Jesus recorded his first goal of the season with a delightful finish on the break after United had gone forward in search of an equalizer.



Meanwhile, his legal rep, Gabby Otchere-Darko has tweeted that Partey will soon return to the field.

Otchere-Darko tweeted on Monday, 04 September 2023 that Partey is recovering and will soon be on the pitch.



