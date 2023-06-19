2
Thomas Partey to play in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Thomas Partey 577678 Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has reportedly drawn interest from Saudi Arabia clubs.

There are no reports yet about the specific teams that have shown interest in the Black Stars deputy captain.

However, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that some Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in signing the former Atletico Madrid but the player is not a priority at the moment.

“With Partey, I’m aware there have already been some links with Saudi clubs, but my understanding is that they are currently focusing on other targets. Let’s see if things change and if they decide to attack the Partey situation in the next few weeks,” he told CaughtOffside.

Romano also indicated that Arsenal are willing to cash in on the Ghanaian for the right offer.

"I understand Thomas Partey could also be on the market this summer, I’m told there are now conversations ongoing, and that there is a very concrete possibility for Partey to leave Arsenal, but it’s still not advanced and will only happen if a very good proposal arrives, whereas Xhaka is all but done and just waiting for the green light.”

Thomas Partey, who has been a big contributor to Arsenal's resurgence, joined the Gunners in 2020.

The club are looking to replace the 30-year-old as they aim at signing West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice to rebuild their midfield.

Arsenal have had their first bid of £90 million for Rice rejected. The Hammers are said to be demanding £120 million.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
