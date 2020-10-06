Thomas Partey to start training with Arsenal next week

Thomas Partey

Arsenal new-boy Thomas Partey will commence training at the club next week after the international break.

The 27-year-old will ply his trade in the Premier League after the Gunners were able to complete a £45 million, four-year deal with the option of an additional season.



Arsenal had been linked to Partey for some time, with negotiations with Atletico Madrid proving difficult for the Emirates Stadium outfit.



But on transfer deadline day, Mikel Arteta got his man, paying the midfielder's release clause to finally complete a deal for the Ghana star.

Partey will however not step foot in Arsenal's Hertfordshire training ground up until next week as he will be on international duty with Ghana.



The midfielder is expected to touch base with the Ghana squad in Antalya, Turkey, on Tuesday after completing the Arsenal move on transfer deadline day.



He is the deputy captain of the four-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners.