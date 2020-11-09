Thomas Partey to undergo scan, doubtful for Ghana match

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is set to undergo a scan to determine the severity of the thigh injury he sustained in Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa in the English Premier League.

After playing the first 45 minutes, Partey was replaced by Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos due to what was reported to be an injury to the thigh.



Speaking after the defeat, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta explained that the club’s doctors will conduct further tests on the Ghanaian midfielder to determine the extent of his injury.



Arteta was however unsure if the 27-year-old will travel to Ghana to partake in Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Sudan.



“I don’t know. As I said, the doctor will have to have a look at him and probably scan him. Then we will decide what to do with him.”



“We don’t know [whether he will withdraw],” he added. “We have to scan him tomorrow or the day after and see what he felt straight away. Let’s wait and see what the magnitude of the injury is.”



An injury to Partey will be a huge blow to Charles Akonnor who will be taking charge of his first competitive match on Thursday, against Sudan.

Akonnor has already been forced to make seven changes to his initial call-up following injuries to certain key players including Mubarak Wakaso, Harrison Afful and others.



Other have also pulled out due to covid-19 restrictions imposed in the countries where they ply their trade.



Among the seven new players invited for the match are two locally-based players.



Christopher Nettey of Kotoko and Ashgold’s Kwadwo Amoako have been granted permission to join the team.



Akonnor is expecting some players to report to camp today and begin preparations for the game.



Ghana are top of the group with six points from two games.