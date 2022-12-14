Thomas Partey was disappointed Ghana's World Cup ended at the group stage - Arsenal boss Arteta

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said that Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey was deeply disappointed about how Ghana ended its campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Arsenal midfielder featured in all group games for the Black Stars, who finished bottom of Group H behind Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Thomas Partey was heavily criticized for his mediocre performances for the Black Stars in major tournaments, with many questioning his commitment to the country, but Mikel Arteta has said the 28-year-old is fully committed to Ghana.



"He played a lot [at the World Cup] and obviously he was disappointed at the way that he had to leave, but it happens to every nation when they go out, and it takes a few days to reset and start to focus on the team."



"The good thing we have is that everyone has been showing that they are desperate to get back, and they want to be ready as quickly as possible and it was great to have those two back today playing some minutes," Arteta told the club's official website.

Thomas Partey enjoyed 45 minutes of action in Arsenal's friendly game victory against AC Milan on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



