Thomas Partey was meant to play only 45 minutes against Mexico – Chris Hughton

Partey was Ghana's captain in the game against Mexico

Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has explained why Thomas Partey only played the first half in Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the friendly match at the Bank of America Stadium.

Partey who captained the Black Stars in the game against Mexico was one of the key contributors to the midfield and attack.



However, after a decent first half, Partey was subbed off the game for Abdul Salis Samed to play in the second half.



Explaining the rationale behind Partey’s substitution, Chris Hughton explained that the Arsenal player was just returning from injury and needed game management to avoid getting injured again.



“Thomas was always going to play 45 minutes, he has been out injured for 3 to 4 weeks he came back for his club Arsenal last midweek, he was subbed for one game and played only 20 minutes. So we knew he was only going to play 45 minutes,” Chris Hughton said after the match.



The Black Stars of Ghana were defeated 2-0 by Mexico in their first international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, USA.

The second half saw PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano break the deadlock by scoring the game's first goal in the 57th minute. Mexico extended their lead in the 72nd minute when Atuna capitalized on a counter-attack.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb's Sports Check show







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/AW